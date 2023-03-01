Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Former soccer player Pelayo Novo dies after being hit by a train

March 1, 2023
in Sports
Former soccer player Pelayo Novo dies after being hit by a train


close

He was captain of the foundation of the Real Oviedo team.

He was captain of the foundation of the Real Oviedo team.

Photo:

Instagram: @pelayonovogarcía

He was captain of the foundation of the Real Oviedo team.

In 2018 he resigned as a footballer, since he lost mobility in his legs in a serious accident.

This February 28 the world of football is in mourning, since Pelayo Novo García diedone of the athletes who He played in teams like Real Oviedo and Alancete Balompiéafter suffering a serious accident.

The events occurred around 5:00 p.m. in the La Corredoria neighborhood of the city of Oviedo, in Spain.when a train passing through La Malata park ran over Novo, 32 years old.

According to the newspaper The New Spainthe train service in the area was suspended after Pelayo Novo died.

The news was released through the Twitter account of the Real Oviedo team foundation, which mourned the death of the former soccer player and wished him eternal rest.

“We deeply regret the death of Pelayo Novo, captain of our foundation.”

Despite in 2018 he resigned from his profession as a footballer, since he lost mobility in his legs in a serious accidenttrained children with disabilities to play tennis in a wheelchair, something that he boasted on his social networks, where he was seen very happy in the company of his apprentices and traveling around the world with his wife Iciar López Laine .

