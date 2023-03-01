Former soccer player Pelayo Novo dies after being hit by a train

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
He was captain of the foundation of the Real Oviedo team.
Instagram: @pelayonovogarcía
He was captain of the foundation of the Real Oviedo team.
In 2018 he resigned as a footballer, since he lost mobility in his legs in a serious accident.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This February 28 the world of football is in mourning, since Pelayo Novo García diedone of the athletes who He played in teams like Real Oviedo and Alancete Balompiéafter suffering a serious accident.
The events occurred around 5:00 p.m. in the La Corredoria neighborhood of the city of Oviedo, in Spain.when a train passing through La Malata park ran over Novo, 32 years old.
(Keep reading: Messi Best of the Best: Wins Fifa’s The Best.)
According to the newspaper The New Spainthe train service in the area was suspended after Pelayo Novo died.
The news was released through the Twitter account of the Real Oviedo team foundation, which mourned the death of the former soccer player and wished him eternal rest.
(Read: Camilo Villegas returns to the Honda Classic, the tournament that established him).
“We deeply regret the death of Pelayo Novo, captain of our foundation.”
(Also: Mick Schumacher would be better with his dad by his side, says former F1 boss.)
Despite in 2018 he resigned from his profession as a footballer, since he lost mobility in his legs in a serious accidenttrained children with disabilities to play tennis in a wheelchair, something that he boasted on his social networks, where he was seen very happy in the company of his apprentices and traveling around the world with his wife Iciar López Laine .
More news
Soto and Chalarca, national walking champions
The figures with which Shakira ‘invoices’ criticizing Piqué
Paris Hilton shows the face of her son, the new heir, for the first time
Writing LATEST NEWS
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#soccer #player #Pelayo #Novo #dies #hit #train
Leave a Reply