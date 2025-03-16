German women’s football mourns the loss of Doris Fitschen. The 144-time international died on Saturday at the age of 56 after a long and serious illness, As the German Football Association (DFB) announced, citing the family .

“I am dismayed and very sad about Doris’s death. Our thoughts are with her family, all relatives and close friends, ”DFB President Bernd Neuendorf was quoted in the press release:“ Doris is one of the defining figures of football in Germany. As a player, she was a leader, a strategist, she had presence, dominance and aura, others were able to orientate herself on her. ”

Fitschen was one of the outstanding players of their generation in Germany. Between 1986 and 2001 she wore the German national team’s jersey 144 times, and in 1989 she won the first international title for German footballers with the DFB selection at the home European Championship. The former midfielder became four times European champion, at the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, she won the bronze medal.

She was also successful at the club level. With the TSV Siegen she became German champion twice and once won the DFB Cup. With the 1st FFC Frankfurt, she won the double of the championship and trophy in 1999 and a year later the DFB Cup.

Doris Fitschen during a game against Norway at the 1997 European Championship. She won the European Championship title four times. (Photo: Stringer/dpa)

From 2009 to 2016, Fitschen manager was the women’s national team, who became European champion twice during this time and Olympic champion in 2016. Finally, as a overall coordinator at the DFB, she drove the development and implementation of the strategy “Women in Football FF27” and was also not stopped by her serious illness.

In April 2019, a malignant tumor was found in her upper arm bone. Fitschen fought out through numerous sessions in chemotherapy and, despite all the resistance, showed us usual positive. “The fact that something like golf games would go again was actually not to be expected. That’s why I’m totally happy about it, ”said Fitschen in 2021 Image on Sunday.

“With vehemence, competence and great empathy for the concerns of women’s football” advertised “

In her second career, Fitschen also “preceded it, at the same time took everyone with them and, with vehemence, competence and great empathy, promoted and argued for the concerns of women’s football,” said DFB President Neuendorf.

She admired a lot to fits, said DFB Vice President Sabine Mammitzsch, “also for how she dealt with her illness”. Their career and fate should “continue to make an incentive and commitment in your sense and to use all our conviction and strength for women’s football,” said Mammitzsch: “Just as Doris has always done it in such a wonderful way.”

“Doris was a role model for empathy and affection. For the entire house I can say: Our hearts are very difficult-we feel great grief, ”said DFB general secretary Heike Ullrich:“ We will not forget Doris and continue her heart project in football and women’s football in her sense. Our thoughts are with your family and your loved one. “