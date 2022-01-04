The founder of the American biotechnology company Theranos, Elizabeth Holmes, was found guilty of fraud on Monday (3) in a California court, in a case that challenged the business culture of Silicon Valley.

The jury concluded that Holmes was guilty of tricking investors into putting money into his California-based startup, which promised to revolutionize blood testing with tools that were faster and cheaper than those used by traditional labs.

Jurors further cleared the executive of other charges and were unable to reach agreement on several of the eleven charges she faced.

Holmes, 37, faces years in prison in a case that draws a line between technological innovation and criminal dishonesty.

The former Silicon Valley pledge founded Theranos at age 19. She guaranteed the company would revolutionize the diagnostic testing industry with machines that could deliver quick results with just a few drops of blood, a project that attracted major investors and made her a billionaire in her 30s.

– Empire in ruins –

The woman was once considered the next personality in the tech world and raised millions of dollars from investors who bet on her company, but her empire collapsed after the Wall Street Journal reported that her diagnostic machines did not work as promised and that the executive could have deceived investors and patients.

Holmes included the logos of pharmaceutical giants such as Pfizer and Schering-Plough in Theranos reports that praised his company’s technology for analyzing blood tests, which were then sent to investors.

This was done without the companies’ authorization, which was a key part of the prosecution’s arguments that it deliberately tried to increase Theranos’ credibility in order to gain financial support.

– ‘Pretend until you get it’ –

Theranos attracted important personalities such as media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger and former Secretary of Defense James Mattis.

Although everyone was on the witness list, the defense only called Holmes, and argued that she believed in Theranos and worked hard on the project, but failed.

Holmes also blamed her ex-partner and ex-boyfriend Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, a businessman nearly twenty years her senior who was her right-hand man at Theranos.

On the verge of tears, the American assured the jury that Balwani mistreated her and forced her to have sex with him, allegations he rejected.

Balwani will face another trial for his role at Theranos, whose charges he rejects.

The case had repercussions in the United States for taking to the dock a personality from the world of technology and putting the ambitious culture of entrepreneurs in the crosshairs.

It’s not common to see failed Silicon Valley entrepreneurs face charges of fraud.

One of the most repeated clichés in the new business world is “fake it until you make it,” which supports the idea that it works to convince people to invest large amounts of money in the hope that one day they will achieve the promised success.

