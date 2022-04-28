Former castaway of the Island of the Famous has criticized Ilary Blasi’s way of doing things, regretting the management of Simona Ventura in the past years

Former shipwrecked on the Island of the Famous he lashes out at Ilary Blasi and his way of conducting the famous Canale 5 program. Totti’s wife has been at the helm of the reality show that has conquered most of the public at home and on social networks for several years now.

His straightforward, direct and ‘homemade’ way of doing things proved to be the winning approach to all viewers at home. Ilary in fact, on several occasions has proven to be able to involve most of the Italians, obtaining a large share in prime time.

Despite this, however, some of her colleagues do not seem to appreciate Blasi’s ways of doing and conducting. For this reason, in recent days she is the former Miss Italy, Arianna Davidcommentator of the television program Mattino 5 to comment negatively on the wife of Francesco Totti.

Within the talk show hosted by Federica Paniucci, the columnist has railed against Ilary and against his way of doing which, she does not like at all. Her way of doing in fact, has never convinced Arianna that she, she has emphasized how much regrets the management of Simona Ventura at L’Isola dei Famosi.

Former shipwreck of the Island of the Famous against Ilary Blasi

Arianna David during his career he had the opportunity to participate in L’Isola dei Famosi twice. For the first time, viewers were able to see her in Honduras in 2005 and then in 2012, demonstrating a strong and direct character.

It is precisely the former shipwrecked in recent days to lash out against Ilary Blasi and his way of working on television. In particular, Arianna criticized the attitude used by the host at L’Isola dei Famosi, regretting the former host Simona Ventura.

At the weekly New Tv Arianna said: “The program has changed for the worse. Some castaways are unknown. Then there are too many reward tests, now it seems to be at Games without Borders. Simona Ventura he knew how to bring out the stories of the competitors, something that no longer happens today. I’m sorry for Ilary, but this is not his field. She is too bland! ”.

Finally, the former castaway ended by declaring: “Today i fees on television they have changed a lot so there are no star castes. Me at the time with the cachet of L’Isola dei Famosi I bought myself a house. This is no longer the case. I think that today the competitors can at most treat themselves to a holiday in Coccia di Morto ”.