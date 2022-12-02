Vadim Serik, a former soldier of the Somalia battalion, a combat veteran from the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for joining the Donbass to the Russian Federation. Communication between the military and the president took place via video link during a meeting between Putin and representatives of public organizations uniting people with special needs on Friday, December 2.

“I would like to thank you for taking the Donbass to Russia. Not in vain we fought, not in vain the boys died. Thank you,” Serik said.

He also told the President about how in 2015 he received a mine fragmentation wound in the village of Spartak, located near the Donetsk airport, after which he became a wheelchair user.

After talking with the Russian leader, Serik had to urgently evacuate to a shelter due to another shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

On the same day, the DPR representative office at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) reported that Ukrainian militants at about 16:50 hit the center of Donetsk from Gradov.

Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions became part of the Russian Federation following a series of referendums held from 23 to 27 September.

On October 5, Putin signed a federal constitutional law on the admission of new territories to the Russian Federation.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

