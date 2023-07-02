Former Serbian President Milan Milutinovic died today, Sunday, at the age of 81, according to his colleague in the party, Ivica Dacic, leader of the Socialist Party, on his page on the Instagram application for social communication.

Dacic is currently the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Deputy Prime Minister of Serbia.

Milutinovic assumed the presidency when Serbia was then the founding state of what was then the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 1997 to 2002. He was considered a close friend of Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic (1941-2006).

Milutinović was convicted by the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia in The Hague in 1999. In 2003, Milutinović surrendered to The Hague Tribunal and was acquitted of all charges in 2009.