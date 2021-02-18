Washington (AFP) – The World Bank announced Thursday the appointment of former Senegalese Finance Minister Mukhtar Diop as managing director to head the International Finance Corporation, the financial group’s arm to promote economic development.

Thus, as of early March, Diop will become the first African-born to be appointed head of the International Finance Corporation, which seeks, through financing, to encourage the growth of the private sector in developing countries.

The announcement comes days after the appointment of the Nigerian Ngozi Okonjo-Iwela as Director-General of the World Trade Organization, becoming the first woman and the first African figure to hold this position.

“Mokhtar Diop has deep experience in development and finance, and has a career characterized by active leadership and serving developing countries, whether in the public or private sector,” said a statement by World Bank President David Malpass, published by the group on its Arabic website.

“Mukhtar’s skills at the International Finance Corporation will help the World Bank Group continue our rapid response to the global crisis and will help build a resilient, inclusive and green recovery,” Malpass said.

Diop is currently the World Bank’s Vice President for Infrastructure, and he previously held the position of World Bank Vice President for Africa for six years.

The group announced that the main responsibilities of Diop would include “deepening and revitalizing the IFC 3.0 strategy aimed at proactively creating markets and mobilizing private capital on a large scale” and “increasing investments in climate change and gender equality and supporting countries in distress.” Fragility, conflict and violence ».

According to the World Bank Group, “IFC Strategy 3.0” aims to “assist the concerned countries in creating markets and mobilizing private capital,” as well as “strengthening the institution’s impact in the poorest and most vulnerable countries, with the aim of increasing the institution’s annual investments from its own account by more than three Proverbs ».

Diop worked as an economist at the International Monetary Fund, and “holds degrees in economics from the universities of Warwick and Nottingham in England,” according to the World Bank.

In April 2000, he was appointed Minister of Economy and Finance of Senegal, a position he held for over a year.