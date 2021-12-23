The former 5-star senator, Bartolomeo Pepe he died in the late afternoon of today, Thursday 23 December. Pepe had been admitted to intensive care at the Cotugno hospital in Naples for bilateral interstitial pneumonia derived from Sars-CoV-2. Davide Crippa, Cinquestelle group leader in the chamber also confirmed the death of the parliamentarian with a message of condolence: «I am saddened by the death of former senator Bartolomeo Pepe. To his family and loved ones the condolences of our parliamentary group ».

“Coronavirus is a ridiculous hysteria”, wrote the former senator of the Movimento5stelle Bartolomeo Pepe, who in Parliament had tried to organize the viewing of the film “Vaxxed”.

Bartholomew had lashed out against the obligation to vaccinate since the time of the Lorenzin decree. Elected to the Senate with the M5S in 2013, he left the movement two years later to join the Grandi Autonomie e Libertà group. He had arrived at the hospital last Saturday and had been intubated following non-invasive lung ventilation. But since then, it does know the Morning, his condition had not improved.