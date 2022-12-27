The court sentenced Senator Arashukov and his father to life terms for murder and embezzlement

Rauf Arashukov, a former member of the Federation Council from Karachay-Cherkessia, and his father received life sentences for creating a criminal community, murder and embezzlement. About this on Tuesday, December 27, in his TelegramThe channel is reported by the Moscow courts of general jurisdiction.

As the court established, the father and son created a criminal group to steal gas from Gazprom in the amount of more than 30 billion rubles. Also, the ex-senator was accused of organizing the murders of Aslan Zhukov, a representative of the Circassian youth movement, and Fral Shebzukhov, an adviser to the President of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic, in 2010.

On September 23, a Moscow City Court jury found former Russian senator Rauf Arashukov and his father guilty of the murders. The board also found them guilty of organizing a criminal community led by Arashukov Sr.

Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul essentially pleaded not guilty to any of the charges, including the murders.

Senator from Karachay-Cherkessia Rauf Arashukov and his father Raul were detained in January 2019.