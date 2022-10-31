Nayarit.- It was former secretary arrested of the Department of Public Security (SSP) of Warrior, Leonardo Octavio Vazquez Perezin the state of Nayarit by the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR).

The former head of security in Guerrero was in office in 2014 when the State disappeared 43 normalistas from Ayotzinapawhere the former secretary is accused of a link with the organized crime group, United Warriors.

for organized crime, enforced disappearancetorture, homicide and crimes against the administration of justice, Leonardo Octavio was arrested on Friday, October 28 of this year in the state of Nayarit.

It should be noted that in August and September the arrest warrants were presented for the same General Prosecutor of the Republic against the former head of public security, since he was pointed out by sources from the federal security cabinet as likely involved in the case Ayotzinapa.

According to the reports, Leonardo Octavio collaborated with the criminal cell Guerreros Unidos, also involved in the disappearance of the 43 normalistswhere they offered him 50 thousand dollars a month.

It should be noted that so far several people involved in the case remain in preventive detention, such as the former attorney general of the republic, Jesus Murillo Karamwho is in intensive care and his lawyers seek protection.