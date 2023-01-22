João was born on October 28, 1958, in São Paulo, he graduated in civil engineering at Escola de Engenharia Mauá. Before assuming the portfolio, João was president of CET (Companhia de Engenharia de Tráfego), in 2017, and municipal secretary of Transport in 2018.

On her Twitter profile, Doria lamented the death of the former secretary and highlighted João’s accomplishments during the period in which he commanded the Transport portfolio. “Among so many accomplishments, he left the duplication of Tamoios as a legacy. My condolences to the family and his friends”said.

Today we lost our dear João Octaviano. A warrior, who was ahead of the Department of Transport in our management in the City Hall and in the Government of SP. Among so many accomplishments, he left the duplication of Tamoios as a legacy. My condolences to the family and their friends 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DH3SPYJ5KE — Joao Doria (@jdoriajr) January 22, 2023

“Big smile. Solidarity with friends. Today, we lost João Octaviano, an engineer dedicated to the public cause. He fought hard for life. Rest in peace my friend”, published Garcia.