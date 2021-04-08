D.he former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo becomes a commentator on the conservative television channel Fox News. The station, which belongs to the corporate empire of the media entrepreneur Rupert Murdoch, announced this on Thursday in New York.

Pompeo said he wanted viewers to have an “open, factual look” at the geopolitics, international relations and “America First” policies that have contributed to unprecedented prosperity and security. As foreign minister under President Donald Trump, Pompeo had always shown himself to be loyal to the president, who was voted out in 2020, and was one of the few from Trump’s original team who stayed in the government apparatus to the end – first as director of the CIA secret service, then as chief diplomat .

Since leaving the Foreign Office, Pompeo has hired a conservative think tank, the Hudson Institute. He is said to have ambitions to run for the Republicans as a presidential candidate in the 2024 election.