Axios: John Kerry will leave the US administration to help Biden with re-election

Former Secretary of State and Special Representative of the US President for Climate Action John Kerry will leave the administration of American leader Joe Biden to help him with the presidential elections in 2024. About it reports Axios.

It is specified that he will leave his position in the White House later this winter. Kerry has already informed the head of the White House about his plans. As a source told the publication, the 80-year-old former Secretary of State is confident that Biden’s re-election is “the biggest change” that can be made this year to improve the climate both domestically and around the world.

The US presidential elections will be held in November 2024.

Earlier, Joe Biden said that the victory of former US leader Donald Trump in the elections poses many threats to the country. The current head of the White House believes that Trump primarily threatens American democracy.