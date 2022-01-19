Former secretaries of the Ministry of Economy Bruno Funchal and Jeferson Bittencourt published a study in which they present the benefits of the spending cap rule, whose flexibility led them to ask, three months ago, for the exoneration of Minister Paulo Guedes’ team.

In the document, Funchal, former special secretary of the Treasury and Budget, and Bittencourt, who headed the National Treasury Secretariat, also defend, as a step in the modernization of the fiscal framework, the establishment of a limit on the public debt.

When charting the downward shift in the yield curve after the spending cap was imposed in 2016, economists observe that the rule, together with the pension reform, approved three years later, allowed for an improvement in the market’s perception of the management of public accounts, thus helping to reduce the risk premiums paid by the country when financing its indebtedness.

Citing two conditions of good fiscal management, they point out that investors reward commitments to change the behavior of public accounts, as well as signs of expenditure control. “The economic reflex is a lower cost to finance new investment projects, and, therefore, projects that were economically unfeasible become viable, generating new business, employment and income.”

The defense that debt control should be on the expenditure side, considering that Brazil’s tax burden at a level above emerging markets makes tax increases counterproductive, is among the positions that permeate the paper, published by the Millennium Institute and entitled ‘Fiscal Anchor and Development’.

In the same way, Funchal and Bittencourt defend that the public debt becomes a reference anchor for fiscal policy. In the proposal endorsed by the former secretaries, the government would commit to keeping the long-term gross debt below 60% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). There would be a transition period, in which the primary result targets (revenues minus expenditures) would be calibrated to promote debt reduction to the desired level.

The rule could eventually include debt reduction requirements, to below 60%, in years of greater economic dynamism, so that the country has room to, in recessive periods, promote fiscal stimuli, as happened in the pandemic. “From this we will have a more modern and robust fiscal framework to continue advancing in the fiscal consolidation process, which is so important for the development of our economy”, sustain the economists.

According to them, fiscal balance is a condition for the country to be able to enable the expansion of public policies and sustainable growth, in addition to lower interest expenses. “In a simple way we can say that it is necessary to take care of the accounts to take care of people today and tomorrow”.

