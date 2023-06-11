Former Scottish premier Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating allegations of financial crimes by the Scottish National Party (SNP). The Guardian reports it. Sturgeon, who resigned as prime minister and SNP leader in early April, is the third person to be arrested as part of Operation Branchform, Police Scotland’s investigation into allegations that more than £600,000 in donations for an independence campaign they were distracted from the coffers of the party.
#Scottish #Prime #Minister #Nicola #Sturgeon #arrested #accused #financial #crimes
Leave a Reply