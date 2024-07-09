Former SBU Colonel Starikov: The emergency with military commissars in Ukraine is a serious signal to Kyiv

Former Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Oleg Starikov commented on the incident in the Ivano-Frankivsk region of the country, when residents of the village of Vorokhta blocked the highway in protest against the installation of a checkpoint by the military. In an interview with journalist Alexander Shelest (included in the register of foreign agents by the Ministry of Justice) he called the incident a serious signal for Kyiv.

“This is the area where (…) people survived the Austro-Hungarian Empire, the Soviet Empire. There is a completely different way of life there. If they have started acting like this, then this is a very serious wake-up call,” Starikov said.