This Friday, the Miami Dade Police arrested six men and a woman who were followed in real time while they robbed a home in the Doral sector. Among those detained is a Colombian soccer player.

Is about Camilo Charria, a 24-year-old player who appeared in three official League matches with Independiente Santa Fein which he scored a goal, against Unión Magdalena in Santa Marta.

The player is also remembered for having performed in the exhibition match between Santa Fe and Nacional, in October 2019, in which the Brazilian Ronaldinho was part of the ‘Cardinal’ team’s roster. That day, Charria scored one of the goals.

“Everyone has wanted to play alongside the best in the world, score a goal and have Ronaldinho hug him, it’s one of the best feelings,” Charria declared that day.

Charria, born in Bogotá and raised in the town of Ciudad Bolívar, went on loan to Tigres, with whom he played in the promotion tournament in 2020: he appeared in 13 games. Since then there have been no more records of him in professional football.

This is how the band that Charria would be part of fell

Now, Charria is in the news again for his arrest in Miami along with six other people: Kevin Yesid Zuluaga, Vanessa Echavarría, Ángel Alejandro Rojas Morales, Andrey Vega-Perea, Jarol Duván Zuluaga León and Kevin Santiago Cruz Barrera.

According to the Police report, Charria was one of the three people who entered the house to carry out the robbery, while four others stood guard from different points: one from a vehicle, another from an electric skateboard and two more from a gas bomb. nearby gasoline.

The seven detainees will face charges of residential burglary, grand theft and resisting arrest.

