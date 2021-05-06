Eleven years apart, he considers that the situation repeats itself. Some protagonists are the same. Eduardo Sosa, former attorney of Santa Cruz removed by Néstor KirchnerHe referred to the recent ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice, to the reaction of the vice president – who insinuated that it was a coup – and the President, who spoke of “decrepitude of the law.” “History repeats itself on different scales. The idea is that power is exercised without limits“, said to Clarion Sosa, who also added that Kirchnerism “never complied with the ruling of the highest judicial authority” that ordered him to return to office.

It was in 1995 when Néstor Kirchner dismissed him as Procurator of Santa Cruz, while his wife Cristina held a seat in the provincial Chamber of Deputies that approved the splitting of the position, and thus his dismissal. Behind that decision was also Carlos Zannini. Eduardo Sosa obtained four rulings from the Supreme Court of Justice to be reinstated in his position, which the province never obeyed.

Today, the former prosecutor finds similarities between the government’s reaction to that adopted when in 2010, the Supreme Court gave an ultimatum to the province of Santa Cruz for him to be reinstated in his position, which by then no longer existed.

“They intend to exercise power without checks and balances, and away from the serious problems that society faces every day,” Sosa reflected in dialogue with Clarion when analyzing the current situation, where – he insists – he finds similarities with the reaction K when the Court ordered him to be reinstated in his position.

Now Eduardo Sosa is dedicated to practicing law in the private sphere. He ventured into politics for a while, but returned to law. In 1995 the institutional move that made his position disappear and left him unemployed occurred after the then head of the Santa Cruz prosecutors decided to delve into the contract that Santa Cruz had made with a law firm outside the State structure to negotiate the collection of a debt for oil royalties owed by the Nation.

Those were the famous 600 million dollars that the then governor Kirchner later sent abroad and whose fate was never completely clarified.

Sosa remembers that their displacement was promoted by Cristina Kirchner in the provincial Legislature, who expanded the functions he had as attorney, created two new positions, that of fiscal agent and that of defender of the poor, absent and incapable, and left him unemployed by not proposing it to any of them. The Supreme Court of Justice was pronounced four times so that he is reinstated in his position, but the province never obeyed.

In 2010, a final ruling by the highest court ordered the Santa Cruz government to reinstate Sosa in his position. The province was administered by Daniel Peralta after they resigned between 2006 and 2007 Sergio Acevedo and Carlos Sancho (former partner of Máximo Kirchner at Negocios Inmobiliarios SA).

The order from the Casa Rosada was the same as the one assumed before the previous rulings: not to comply with it. The then president Cristina Kirchner said that this ruling was unconstitutional. Aníbal Fernández, who was his chief of staff, said that what the highest court ordered was an “attempted coup”.

The moment of maximum confrontation was when Néstor Kirchner led an act in Río Gallegos, where fifteen Peronist governors, mayors and leaders traveled to show their support. “Never again do we have to see the violation of provincial public law and the attitude of some parliamentarians who want to violate federal law”Kirchner said in reference to the Court’s ruling.

Almost eleven years later, similar expressions are heard before the ruling with which the Court recognized the autonomy of the City of Buenos Aires in the middle of the debate in the face-to-face classes. The government’s rationale for keeping classrooms closed had been presented by Treasury Attorney Carlos Zannini.

When referring to that case, Eduardo Sosa maintained that “it is more of the same over the years. In its relationship with the judiciary and in many other issues as well, Kirchnerism is the staging of a kind of fractal geometry. It repeats itself. history on different scales. The idea is that power be exercised without limits. “

