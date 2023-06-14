A former executive of Samsung Electronics of South Korea was indicted Monday on suspicion of stealing the company’s technology to build a chip factory in China and endangering national economic security, prosecutors said.

South Korea is a chipmaking powerhouse, increasingly pressured by the geopolitical and economic rivalry between the United States and China. Last week, President Yoon Suk Yeol described competition in the chip industry as “all-out war.”

The defendant, who also previously served as vice president at SK Hynixis accused of illegally acquiring data from samsung to build a rival factory just 1.5 km from a chip manufacturing facility samsung in Xian, China, according to the Suwon District Prosecutor’s Office in a statement.

Prosecutors estimate that the data theft caused losses worth at least 300 billion won (more than 4 billion Mexican pesos) for Samsung Electronics.

“It is a serious offense that could severely hit our economic security by undermining the foundations of the domestic chip industry at a time of intensifying competition in chip manufacturing,” the prosecution said.

The defendant, arrested last month, denies the accusations, according to a prosecutor. The suspect, whose identity was not released by officials, worked a total of 28 years at South Korean chip companies, prosecutors said.

Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix they declined to comment. The trial date has not yet been confirmed by the court in which the indictment was filed. The attempt to build the new plant using data from samsung between 2018 and 2019 it failed due to financing problems, according to a prosecutor.

Prosecutors said they had charged six other people for their alleged involvement, including an inspection company employee accused of leaking the architectural plan of the semiconductor factory in samsung. The accusation comes at a time when South Korea has vowed to step up support for its chip sector.

samsung and SK Hynix, the world’s two largest manufacturers of memory chips, have invested billions of dollars in chip factories in China. Yes ok samsung and SK Hynix Relying on American technology and equipment, about 40% of South Korea’s chip exports go to China, according to Commerce Ministry data. Although China was late in producing memory chips, its companies have quickly caught up with South Korean competitors.

Seoul-based analysts estimate a technology gap of just two years or less between NAND Flash memory chips made by YMTC of China and industry leaders such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. According to analysts, South Korean companies have a practice of developing a cutting-edge chip in South Korea first and then manufacturing it at their factories in China after about a year, partly to prevent leaks of the latest technology. South Korea has stepped up the fight against corporate espionage in recent months.

On Sunday, police announced they had arrested 77 people involved in 35 cases of suspected industrial espionage in a nationwide investigation conducted over the past four months.

“We will vigorously deal with any leakage of our technology abroad and will strongly respond to the illegal leakage of key technologies from domestic companies in sectors such as semiconductors, automobiles and shipbuilding,” a national police official said in a statement.

Via: Reuters

Editor’s note: The war of the chips has taken on a new meaning!