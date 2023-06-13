AFPi

AFP

06/13/2023 – 6:19 am

A former executive of the South Korean group Samsung has been indicted for having stolen secret information from the company to create a semiconductor factory in China, announced this Tuesday (13) the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The 65-year-old former employee, whose identity has not been released, is suspected of stealing blueprints from the company’s factories between 2018 and 2019 with the aim of building a unit in Xian, in central China, close to where Samsung already has. has a production unit, according to the MP.

The stolen material is considered “essential national technology”, the dissemination and export of which are strictly regulated by South Korean law to protect the country’s economy and national security.

The value of the documents that the accused tried to steal is estimated at nearly 300 billion won (236 million dollars), according to authorities.

The suspect is being held at a penitentiary in the Seoul area and was formally charged on Monday, according to a spokesman for the MP.

He worked for 28 years in the largest companies in the sector and is considered one of the main specialists in the country in the production of semiconductors, according to the promoters.

Six other people, who worked for him and are suspected of participating in the theft, were also indicted.

“It is a serious crime and could have a huge negative impact on our economic security,” the MP’s statement reads. The semiconductor sector accounted for 16.5% of South Korean exports in 2022.























