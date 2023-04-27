Salt Bae attacked by his former employees: “He is a tyrant who thinks he is God”

Stolen tips, shoddy products and harassment in the workplace: this is what some ex-employees of Salt Bae declare, the Turkish butcher who became a star on social owner of Nusr-Et, a chain of upscale steak houses.

To collect the testimonies of nine former employees of six different restaurants, some of which have also sued Salt Bae, was Business Insiderwhich traced a far from positive profile of the entrepreneur.

“A tyrant with an obsession with wealth and excess,” declares one of the former workers. And again: “he He developed the God complex, without Instagram and fame he is nobody”.

In the various labor lawsuits filed against the entrepreneur, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, a work environment based on the aggressiveness of the Turkish chef is described, ready to insult employees, continually threaten them with dismissal and even keep part of the tips intended for them.

“Sometimes he fell asleep on the tablecloths,” says a former employee who says Salt Bae often asked a restaurant employee for massages.

A former employee of Salt Bae’s restaurant in Dubai said a $140 tip was taken from him for delivering a doggy bag to the wrong table, while a former New York bartender filed a lawsuit against the Turkish chef for being forced to wear skimpy clothes.

And the luxury shown on social media? It would be a farce according to the former workers. “Everything from napkins to glasses is cheap,” said one former employee, who said his uniforms were “the most awful I’ve ever worked in.”

“The allegations are nothing more than a rehash of old lawsuits in which the claims have been contested and have long since been settled,” Salt Bae’s attorney told a statement. Business Insider.

“Unfortunately, high-profile restaurants and celebrity chefs are often the target of false claims. Nusr-Et has more than 1,000 employees worldwide – it’s unfortunate that some old lawsuits and some unflattering remarks have to overshadow the enormous effort to maintain a global restaurant workforce.”