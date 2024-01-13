Former Russian figure skater Gubanova, representing Georgia, became second at the European Championships

The singles competition at the European Figure Skating Championships has ended. This was reported by a Lenta.ru correspondent.

The winner of the tournament was Belgian Luna Hendricks, who scored 213.25 points. The second was Anastasia Gubanova, a former Russian who has been representing Georgia since 2021 (206.52 points). Another Belgian, Nina Pinzarrone (202.29 points), closed the top three.

21-year-old Gubanova is the 2023 European champion.

The 2024 European Championship will be held in Kaunas, Lithuania, from January 10 to 14. The Russians are missing the competition due to sanctions from the International Skating Federation (ISU).