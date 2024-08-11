Former Russian Volleyball Player Antropova Wins Olympics with Italy

The Italian women’s volleyball team won gold medals at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The broadcast was broadcast on website International Olympic Committee (IOC).

In the decisive match, the Italians met the US team and won in three sets with a score of 25:18, 25:20, 25:17. As part of the Italian team, the Olympic champion was former Russian Ekaterina Antropova.

Antropova received Italian citizenship in the summer of 2023. It is noted that the procedure was carried out “for special merits” of the 21-year-old athlete, who moved to Italy in 2018.

Antropova, who was born in Iceland, has been playing for the Savino Del Bene club since 2021. In 2017, she was part of the extended roster of the Russian U16 girls’ national team.