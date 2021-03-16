In the Altai Territory, a former special forces soldier of the GRU of the General Staff Valery Voblikov, who escaped from arrest for the third time, was put on the wanted list. This is reported by “Kommersant” with reference to sources in the law enforcement agencies of the region.

According to the newspaper, orientations were sent to all police departments, airports and train stations.

In January, the court found Voblikov guilty of organizing a robbery on a farmer’s estate and sentenced him to seven years and ten months in prison. However, he was released from punishment due to an eye disease.

The prosecutor’s office and the victims considered this sentence unfair, and a higher court reviewed the case. He was sentenced to ten years of real imprisonment in a special regime colony. Until recently, the convict was under house arrest. After a while, he escaped.

In the early 2000s, Valery Voblikov robbed the apartments of wealthy citizens in Novosibirsk, leading a criminal group. In one of the attacks, two victims were killed. In 2005, Valery Voblikov showed up in Yaroslavl. After the arrest he was taken to the police station, from where he fled.

In the summer of 2006, he escaped from a pre-trial detention center in Novosibirsk with the help of his twin brother. Then he was detained and put on trial – for all crimes he received 19 years in prison. His relative received one year and two months in a general regime colony.