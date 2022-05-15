The comments by Kasyanov, who served as Russia’s prime minister under Putin from 2000 to 2004, came after the president addressed Russia’s Victory Day on May 9, the annual celebration of the defeat of Nazi Germany.

In an interview with German broadcaster Deutsche Welle, Kasyanov, who turned to the opposition, said Putin appeared “a bit nervous” during his remarks, adding: “His reaction and rhetoric were very weak. I think he is already beginning to realize that he is losing this war.”

During his speech, Putin confirmed that the West was arming Kyiv to attack Crimea, the Ukrainian region controlled by Russia, before Moscow decided to launch a military attack on its neighbor on February 24.

“It was a threat we could not accept. A direct threat to our borders. Everything showed that we are dealing with the Nazis (referring to Ukrainian forces in the east of the country) and we have to do something about it,” Putin said.

“There was a threat that was growing day by day. We had to do something and we did it. The only appropriate solution we can take,” the Russian president added in his D-Day speech.

The former prime minister said he believed Putin’s advisers had “misled” the president about the state of Russian forces and the time needed to achieve the goals of a military offensive in Ukraine.

On the other hand, Kasyanov, who succeeded Putin as prime minister and had previously held the finance portfolio in the government, said that when he worked with him, “Putin was a completely different person.”

He added, “We had an independent parliament, we had an independent media, and a judiciary. Today the situation is completely different.”