A court in Omsk gave 6 years to a former deputy head of a police department for selling drugs

A court in Omsk sentenced a former police officer who sold drugs to a local resident to six years in prison. The regional prosecutor's office reported this to Lenta.ru.

The man was found guilty under paragraphs “b” and “d” of Part 4 of Article 228.1 (“Illegal sale of narcotic drugs on a large scale, committed by a person using his official position”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation and was stripped of the rank of “police major.” He will serve his sentence in a maximum security colony with a fine of 700 thousand rubles and deprivation of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies for five years.

The court found that on August 21, 2023, the defendant, holding the position of deputy head of the department for countering the drug threat in the Internet department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the Omsk Region, illegally sold more than 12 grams of drugs to his friend. He was detained by his own security officers together with colleagues from the FSB.

