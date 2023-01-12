Near Irkutsk they gave 9.5 years to the ex-inspector of the traffic police because of a bribe for the return of a driver’s license

Near Irkutsk, a court sentenced a former traffic police inspector to 9.5 years in prison for corruption. On Thursday, January 12, Lente.ru was informed by the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

The Russian was found guilty under part 1 of article 286 (“Abuse of power”) and paragraph “b” of part 5 of article 290 (“Taking a bribe”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, he will serve his sentence in a strict regime colony. The court also fined him 600 thousand rubles and deprived him of the right to hold positions in law enforcement agencies for four years.

According to the agency, on June 23, 2021, a traffic police officer stopped a citizen to check documents. It turned out that the man was traveling with his family to Irkutsk. Soon the defendant returned the documents to the Russian, but asked for a reward for the return of the driver’s license. With the help of an intermediary via SMS and phone calls, he wanted to receive 30 thousand rubles. The policeman threatened the driver with administrative responsibility.