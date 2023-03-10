Near Khabarovsk, an ex-employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs received a suspended sentence for taking bribes from four businessmen

In the Khabarovsk Territory, a former employee of the Ministry of Internal Affairs was sentenced to four and a half years on probation for abuse of office and taking bribes from four businessmen. This was reported to Lente.ru in the regional department of the Investigative Committee of Russia (TFR).

According to the investigation, in 2016, the person involved, who was then a district police officer, agreed for money not to bring to administrative responsibility an entrepreneur from Khabarovsk, who was illegally selling alcohol.

In addition, in the period from 2017 to 2018, the law enforcement officer received more than 107 thousand rubles through an intermediary from three businessmen for warning them about upcoming raids to identify violators and not bringing them to justice for illegal alcohol trade.

