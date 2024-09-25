Alexei Bugaevformer player of Russia and who disputed the Euro 2004, He was sentenced to 9.5 years in prison for trying to sell almost half a kilo of methylephedrine, a doping substance.

“Bugaev, who had been in pre-trial detention since November last year, was sentenced by a court in the southern Krasnodar region, the court reported on Telegram,” EFE reported.

He added: “The footballer, who retired in 2010, could have been sentenced to 20 years in prison under Article 228.1 of the Russian criminal code, but he admitted his guilt during the trial, which significantly reduced the sentence. The drugs were found in the pocket of the former footballer, who was planning to travel to the resort of Sochi (Black Sea) to proceed with its sale.”

Bugaev, 42, admitted to resisting police officers as they tried to determine whether he had committed a drug-related offence.

“The defender had discipline problems during his career due to his fondness for drinking alcohol. He played for teams such as Torpedo, where he was formed; Tom; Lokomotiv; Khimki; and Krasnodar, until he retired at the age of 29,” EFE said.

And he added: “He played seven games with the national team. He made his debut in a friendly against Austria in May 2004 and played two games in the European Championship in Portugal against the host team and the champion, Greece”.