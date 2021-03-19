Former Deputy Minister of Communications of Russia Denis Sverdlov founded Arrival in the UK in 2015, which deals with electric vehicles. He invested about $ 450 million in production. Now Sazonov is going to get rich on environmentally friendly cars, writes Bloomberg.

Last November, the former official decided to merge his company with CIIG Merger Corp to begin listing. Currently, Arrival’s capitalization is estimated at $ 15.3 billion, which is twice its estimate at the beginning of last year. Swerdlov, who will control most of the company’s shares, will soon have capital of $ 11.7 billion.

The merger of the two companies takes place through SPAC. It is a specialized M&A firm with the main goal of listing a selected private firm. Many companies see huge benefits from SPAC. For example, the capitalization of electric car maker Lucid Motors, which recently agreed to merge with former banker Citigroup Inc. Michael Klein, after the announcement of the deal, exceeded $ 55 billion. That’s more than Ford’s market value.

Arrival plans to build 31 electric car plants by 2024. “There are about 560 cities in the world with a population of more than a million people, each of these cities could have a micro-factory that produces 10 thousand electric vehicles specially adapted for the needs of this market,” Sverdlov said.

In January 2020, the American postal service United Parcel Service (UPS) ordered 10,000 electric cars from Arrival. The Guardian estimates that Arrival will sell electric vehicles worth € 400 million in 2020-2024.