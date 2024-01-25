Russian President Vladimir Putin was the target of harsh criticism from the former soldier | Photo: Sergei Guneyev/EFE

Russian courts sentenced Russian nationalist Igor Girkin, leader of the 2014 pro-Russian uprising in Donbass, to four years in prison for extremism on Thursday (25), who harshly criticized President Vladimir Putin for his military strategy in Ukraine.

Girkin, known as “Strelkov”, was convicted by the Moscow City Court for allegedly advocating extremism in two messages published on Telegram in May 2022 under Article 280 of the Criminal Code. In these messages, he expressed his concern about the situation on the annexed Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea and the non-payment of soldiers. The former officer does not admit guilt and his lawyers have already promised to appeal the sentence.

Girkin was arrested on July 21, 2023, three days after harshly criticizing Putin, calling him “a nonentity” and calling on him to hand over power to someone “truly capable and responsible.”

“The country will not endure another six years in power of this mediocre coward,” wrote the former officer on Telegram. Furthermore, for many months he attacked Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, whom he accused of “criminal negligence” and demanded his irrevocable dismissal, like that of the Chief of the General Staff.

Girkin also insisted on the need to urgently enact general mobilization, otherwise he predicted that the Russian Army would lose the war in Ukraine.

Once arrested, he asked his supporters to start a campaign to have him registered as a presidential candidate, but the authorities vetoed his intention to participate in the March elections this year.

“Strelkov” led the armed uprising in Donetsk in April 2014 that led to war in Donbas, a prelude to the current conflict in Ukraine.

The Dutch court sentenced Girkin in absentia to life in prison for the crash, in July 2014, of the Malaysia Airlines plane MH17, in which 298 people were traveling, more than half of them Dutch.