Footballer Semenov said that his family needs 600-700 thousand rubles a month

Former defender of Grozny’s “Akhmat” and the Russian national team Andrei Semenov in an interview YouTube– the channel “Comment.Show” named a comfortable amount for living.

The footballer said that his family needs 600-700 thousand rubles a month. “What 50 thousand? What are you talking about? Now you go to the store and you don’t have 20 thousand,” he calculated.

Semenov played for Akhmat from 2014 to 2024. He played 264 matches for the club. The defender also played for the Russian national team, with which he reached the quarterfinals of the 2018 World Cup.

Earlier, Russian defender of St. Petersburg Zenit Vyacheslav Karavaev named the amount of money needed for a comfortable life per month. The footballer said that 300 thousand rubles per month is enough for his family.