The court sentenced the former mayor of Vladivostok Gumenyuk to 16.5 years in prison for a bribe of ₽38 million

Former mayor of Vladivostok Oleg Gumenyuk was sentenced to 16.5 years in prison. The Leninsky District Court found him guilty of taking a bribe in the amount of 38 million rubles. This is reported TASS.

“To find the defendant guilty, <...> collectively, finally impose a sentence of 16 years and 6 months in prison, ”the judge announced the decision. Gumenyuk also has to pay a fine of 150 million rubles.

According to investigators, before taking office as mayor, Gumenyuk received bribes totaling 6.9 million rubles from his acquaintance, the director of several construction companies. According to the Investigative Committee, later, already as mayor, he received 31.2 million rubles from the same acquaintance.

Gumenyuk pleaded not guilty and said he intended to appeal the verdict.

On January 15, the deputy head of Vladivostok Alexei Laifer was arrested on charges of taking a bribe. Leifer is charged under articles “Receiving a bribe” (point “c” part 5 of article 290 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) and “Exceeding official powers” ​​(point “c” part 3 of article 286 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).