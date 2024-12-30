The 43-year-old defender was capped by Russia seven times and played at Euro 2004 in Portugal.

The former Russian footballer Aleksei Bugayev has died while fighting for his country in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as confirmed by his own father.

“Unfortunately, the news of Aleksei’s death is true,” Ivan Bugayev told the sports.ru portal. Defender Bugayev, 43, was capped by Russia seven times and played at Euro 2004 in Portugal. He played for clubs such as Lokomotiv Moscow and Krasnodar. before ending his career in 2010.

Bugayev He was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison in 2023 for attempted drug trafficking, and there he enlisted as a soldier. Russia recruits many prisoners to wage its war against Ukraine.