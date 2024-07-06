Former Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Shevtsova called her departure from the country rumors

Former Russian Deputy Defense Minister Tatyana Shevtsova responded to reports of her departure from the country. In a conversation with a journalist TASS She denied this information, calling it rumors.

Shevtsova clarified that she attended a dance tournament in the Kremlin this Saturday, July 6. “Of course, this is all untrue,” she said, commenting on the information that spread on Telegram channels last week about her departure from Russia to France.

Earlier, in June, Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed Deputy Defense Ministers Nikolai Pankov and Tatyana Shevtsova from their posts. Later at a meeting, the new Defense Minister Andrei Belousov thanked the former deputies for their long-term and responsible work and wished them further success.