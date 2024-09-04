Former Petrozavodsk Mayoral Candidate Avisheva Decides to Engage in Sex Education

Former candidate for mayor of Petrozavodsk and unregistered candidate for head of Karelia in the 2017 elections Maria Avisheva decided to engage in sex education. She wrote about this on her social network page “VKontakte”.

The former politician congratulated her subscribers on the start of the new school year and informed them that they were “enrolled in a sex education course.” “As I promised, the topic of sex will be covered in my blog. And from today, we are all starting a deep dive!” Avisheva wrote.

In 2017, Avisheva was not registered for the elections, since at the time of the procedure she had not reached the age of passive voting rights.

