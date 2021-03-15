The Tverskoy Court of Moscow sentenced the former owner of the Evropeyskiy Express bank Oleg Kuzmin to nine years in prison for the illegal withdrawal of more than 126 billion rubles using forged documents. On Monday, March 15, reports TASS with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

According to the department, the former banker will serve a sentence in a strict regime penal colony with restraint of liberty for a period of one year with a fine of one million rubles.