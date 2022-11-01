Mr. Bergmann, as CEO of Ruhrgas AG, you were the most influential manager in the German gas industry for a long time. If you look at the current natural gas debate in the country, are there any blind spots?

Reinhard Bingener Political correspondent for Lower Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Bremen based in Hanover.

The history of its origin has so far not been illuminated much. The problem began in the early 1990s with the purchase of large volumes of gas from Russia by a joint venture between BASF and Gazprom and the integration of East Germany. While Ruhrgas strictly pursued the business policy of diversification with a share of the largest supply source of no more than about 30 percent, the share of Russian gas for Germany as a whole then increased considerably. Ruhrgas was still able to cope with the failure of the largest well. However, this no longer applied to Germany as a whole.

What role did liberalization play?

The problem of security of supply was increased by liberalization. The liberalization of the gas market developed at EU level aimed to create a European internal market. This was basically the right thing to do in order to intensify competition in the supply of gas. However, there were then no political framework conditions for guaranteeing security of supply in the event of the failure of the largest import source over a longer period of time, which was still hypothetical at the time. This would have been necessary because you were dealing with very powerful, mostly state-controlled producers outside the EU.

Is the high dependency on Russian gas also due to reunification?

In the early 1990s, East Germany was largely dependent on Russian gas. Moscow wanted to keep its dominant position in the East German market after reunification. However, the government at the time was not prepared to do this. Instead, Ruhrgas AG was given a strong position and helped East German VNG to develop new sources. At that time, for example, I personally prepared the way for the VNG boss to purchase gas from Norway independently. Russia’s Gazprom then formed a virtual replacement joint venture with BASF that aggressively marketed Russian gas in East and West Germany.

Were Ruhrgas AG and you personally as Russia-oriented as it often seemed in public?

No, because for us the principle applied that the largest source of supply should not exceed this 30 percent, not even in 2008 when I retired. During my time, I even bought more gas from Norway than from Russia to increase the share of Norwegian gas to 30 percent. The public impression was created in particular by the fact that relations with Russia were always considered somewhat exotic and shrouded in mystery and often had political accompaniment.







Would you still consider 30 percent as the maximum for the supply share from the largest source today?

I can’t answer that casually. We have different framework conditions today. The European internal market for gas exists, the pipeline network in Europe is expanded, and we have additional flexibility through our connection to the international liquefied natural gas market. But we no longer have the great delivery flexibility from the Netherlands that would have previously helped us to compensate for delivery disruptions from other sources. The starting point for the assessment of the German situation is the overall situation on the EU gas market and possible political guidelines regarding the producer countries.

Looking back, how do you rate the sale of the gas storage facility in Rehden in 2015?

I didn’t understand why Gazprom, as the largest supplier of natural gas, was allowed to buy Germany’s largest natural gas storage facility. In my view, the federal government should not have approved this. It doesn’t add up that in Russia we have fewer chances of acquiring a small minority interest in a comparatively small natural gas field, while the dominant supplier should, conversely, have the opportunity to acquire a majority interest in essential German gas infrastructure.