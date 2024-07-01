Colonel Alexandre Gasparian is part of the Psol pre-candidate team and opposes Ricardo Nunes’ (MDB) vice-president, Colonel Mello de Araújo

Reserve Colonel Alexandre Gasparian, former head of Rota (Rondas Ostensivas Tobias de Aguiar) of the São Paulo Military Police, joined the pre-candidate’s team Guilherme Boulos (Psol) to the City of São Paulo and will be responsible for preparing the security plan.

Colonel Alexandre’s entry is seen as a nod from Boulos to the police. And also a counterpoint to the vice president. Ricardo Nunes (MDB), Colonel Mello de Araújo (PL), who is also a former commander of Rota and was appointed by the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Colonel Alexandre Gasparian commanded Rota during the administration of Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) from February to September 2015. The alliance between the PM-SP officer and Boulos is seen by those around the PSOL pre-candidate as crucial for advancing issues on public security.

According to a Genial/Quaest survey released on Thursday (June 27, 2024), Nunes has 22% of voting intentions, against 21% for Boulos. Next, Datena appears with 17%. The poll’s margin of error is plus or minus 3 percentage points, which constitutes a technical tie between the 3 pre-candidates.

The Genial/Quaest survey interviewed 1,002 voters in the city of São Paulo from June 22 to 25, 2024. The margin of error is 3 pp (percentage points), plus or minus. The survey was registered at the TRE-SP (Regional Electoral Court of São Paulo) under number SP-08653/2024. It was paid by Genial Investimentos, controlled by Genial bank.