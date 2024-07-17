Home page politics

From: Natasha Berger

JD Vance was introduced as Donald Trump’s running mate. A former roommate and current senator is critical – and lashes out at the Republican.

Washington, DC – At the Republican Party Convention, Donald Trump introduced his “running mate” and thus his possible vice: JD Vance. The politician has represented the state of Ohio in the US Senate and is also known as a book author. One thing is clear: the 39-year-old was not always a fan of the former president.

But the fact that JD Vance has now been officially confirmed by Trump as his vice president is causing frustration among a former roommate of his, which he is venting on X (formerly Twitter).

JD Vance to become Trump’s vice president – ​​years ago he was not a fan of the former president

Before the 2016 US election, the potential Trump vice president made disparaging towards the later presidentIn a Facebook message, for example, he wrote to an acquaintance that Trump was “America’s Hitler.” When the comment became public in 2022, JD Vance did not deny the comparison, but said that it no longer reflected his views. Now, however, the person who received the message from Trump’s vice president at the time has spoken out – and dished out some serious criticism.

Former roommate of Trump’s “running mate” JD Vance spills the beans: “Clearly a traitor”

The acquaintance is, as the US portal Newsweek reported to be the Democratic Senator from Georgia, Josh McLaurin. He wrote in a post on the short message service X: “I’m the guy to whom JD Vance sent the message ‘America’s Hitler’ in 2016.” The two studied law together and were roommates. Both JD Vance, who worked with Trump at the US election 2024 Both Josh McLaurin and Josh McLaurin studied at Yale Law School.

“He is clearly a traitor,” the Democrat added. But what is much worse is that JD Vance is “angry and vengeful.” This makes him “the perfect fit for Trump’s revenge.” The rise of JD Vance is a “triumph for angry idiots everywhere.”

JD Vance’s rise a “triumph for angry idiots”? Republican shares Trump’s views

While the former roommate of the possible vice president calls him a “traitor,” JD Vance says he has gradually realized that his Opposition to the former president was based more on appearances than on content. Republican Senator John Barrasso of Wyoming, whom Vance describes as his mentor, told the news agency ReutersJD Vance changed his views on Trump because “he saw the successes that President Trump has brought to the country as president.”

Since changing his mind, the Republican has become one of Trump’s most ardent defenders. Like Trump, Vance has spoken out against US aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia and has rejected the government’s support for Joe Biden sharply criticized. (nbe)