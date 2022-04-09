In the course of the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Camilla Fabri that has left the world of the web speechless. According to what was reported by the well-informed, the wife of billionaire Alex Naim Saab Moram would have involved all his family in operations of recycling Money. Let’s find out what happened in detail.

Camilla Fabri is now fugitive. The billionaire’s wife Alex Naim Saab Moram allegedly involved his family in money laundering operations. It is about billion euros. According to what was told by the well-informed, the model would have had:

A central role in recruiting friends and relatives, in distributing tasks and salaries, and in organizing travel.

The former Roman model ran part of the heritage of her husband, who is currently a prisoner in the United States, entrusting him to his family. As proof of this, the “Corriere della Sera“Has made public one phrase that the woman would have said to her mother:

They sign things, they open accounts.

In detail, the only ones to have been arrested are the aunts while the other family members, who are nowhere to be found abroad, have been accused of criminal association. These are the words Camilla said to her mother and referred to her aunts:

First of all they will have to go to Luis Vuitton, Dior. These are the suits, at least four for one, that’s what Alex wants.

However, the emergence of numerous concerns from the mother, Fabri replied:

Don’t worry mami, it is resolved by living in Dubai.

Until a few months ago, Camilla was in Venezuela to support one liberation campaign for husband Alex Naim Saab Moran. Currently, like other family members, the woman is the recipient of a arrest warrant. However it is untraceable abroad.