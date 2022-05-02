A former illustrator of RockstarGames is creating covers for different video games in a classic comic book style. titles like Dino Crisis, God of War Y The Last of Us They already received their own covers that remind us of the comics of the seventies.

The author of this collection is the former illustrator of RockstarGames, Mark Scicluna. Through your profile Instagram share all these amazing illustrations that can cause nostalgia. Not only does he give them comic book covers, too created some works with the appearance of a VHS cover.

Despite the excellent quality of his work, it seems that not many people know what he does Scicluna. Most of his posts do not exceed a thousand likes even though they are truly impressive. Here we leave a couple of comic covers of this illustrator of RockstarGames.

Source: Mark Scicluna

These are very few since Scicluna has hundreds of posts like these in its feed with different games. dead space, Horizon Forbidden West Y Bloodborne are just some of our favorite comics. If nobody warned us, we would believe that they are real comics.

If you like any of these arts too much, they can be yours. The former illustrator of RockstarGames He has a store on the RedBubble site where you can find most of his work. Almost all of them cost about 28 dollars, which would be about 570 Mexican pesos.

What video games did this former Rockstar Games illustrator work on?

With a visit to the social networks of Mark Scicluna we see in what games RockstarGames He participated. The former illustrator held a senior position on games like bully, Red Dead Redemption 2, L.A. Noire Y Grand Theft Auto Online.

Source: Mark Scicluna

If video games are not your thing, the former illustrator also has several seventies drawings from different movies such as joker Y austin powers. Perhaps you will find something that is to your liking in their entire repertoire. What did you think of his art? Tell us in the comments.

