Former Republican U.S. House member George Santos told prosecutors he intends to plead guilty and avoid a federal trial that is scheduled to begin on Sept. 9. The son of Brazilian immigrants, he was elected to the 2022 House of Representatives.

In May 2023, however, Santos was the target of 13 charges, after a long investigation into a series of financial crimes of which federal prosecutors accuse him. Another ten charges were added in October of the same year. At the time, the former congressman dodged and pleaded not guilty, adding that he was another symbol of a “witch hunt”, much like they did with former President Donald Trump, according to him.

Santos’ change of heart comes months after two-thirds of his colleagues in the House of Representatives voted to expel him. That made him the sixth lawmaker to be expelled in the history of the chamber.

Accusations

Among the charges is that Santos induced supporters to donate money to a company under the false pretense that the funds would be used to support his campaign. Instead, the indictment says, the Republican used the money for personal expenses, including luxury designer clothes and credit card bills.

Santos is also accused of fraudulently applying for unemployment benefits during the pandemic, when he allegedly received $24,000 in benefits but was actually working at an investment firm. According to the indictment, Santos filed false financial statements in 2020 and 2022 to mislead voters about his financial situation.

Santos was also accused of lying about his income in his House filing and collecting $24,000 in unemployment insurance money when he was actually employed.

Declaration of guilt

At the last hearing held last week, on August 13, he reaffirmed his not guilty plea to 23 charges that include wire fraud, money laundering, theft of public funds and lying on federal disclosure forms, as well as conspiracy and aggravated identity theft.

However, the two defense attorneys involved in the case and Santos’ family members hope that a face-to-face hearing scheduled for next Monday afternoon (19), at the request of prosecutors and Santos’ lawyers, will seal the former deputy’s guilty plea.