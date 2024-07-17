Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis speak on Day 2 of the Republican National Convention

Former opponents of Donald Trump in the Republican Party’s electoral race, Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis declared their support for the former US president on Tuesday (16.Jul.2024). The former US ambassador to the UN (United Nations) and the governor of Florida spoke on the 2nd day of the Republican National Convention, in Milwaukee.

“Let me start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong support, period.”, Haley said. DeSantis asked voters to send the country’s current president, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), “back to your basement“and take Trump”back to the White House”.

Trump was confirmed as the Republican Party’s candidate for the White House on Monday (July 15), the first day of the party’s convention. His nomination, however, had already been assured since March, when he began running in the Republican primaries without any opponents.

DeSantis dropped out of the race in late January and endorsed Trump. In March, Haley withdrew from the race. The decision came after she was defeated by the former president in the so-called Super Tuesday. The day is considered the most important of the electoral primaries, in which voters from 16 states and 1 territory vote to choose the Democratic and Republican candidate for President.

In her speech on Tuesday (July 16), Haley said her speech was directed at those “who do not agree” always with Trump.”You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him. Trust me. I haven’t always agreed with President Trump. But we agree more often than we disagree.”, he declared.

DeSantis cited the time when Trump was in the White House. He said, for example, that life was more “accessible” and that the country’s borders were more secure. He ended his speech by repeating Trump’s words after the shooting attack suffered by the former president on Saturday (13.Jul). “Let us heed the call of our party candidate to fight, fight, fight”, he declared.

Read more: