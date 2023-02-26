Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, a Republican, has defended support for Ukraine and criticized those in his party who hold opposite views. This was reported by Bloomberg on Saturday, February 25.

“While some in my party take a slightly different view, let me be clear: there is no place for apologists in the leadership of the Republican Party. [президента России Владимира] Putin,” the agency quoted Pence as saying.

He also added that only those who “fight for freedom” could have room in his party. The ex-vice president called on the United States and allies to continue to supply equipment and humanitarian aid to Kyiv, and also spoke in favor of strengthening anti-Russian sanctions.

Bloomberg writes that Pence did not name Donald Trump, but the agency noted that the former American president repeatedly praised Putin’s strategy and even called him a “genius.”

On January 29, Trump said that humanity was on the brink of a third world war and was led there by American President Joe Biden. Trump is confident that if he were re-elected in 2020, there would be no conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, on October 8, 2022, Trump said that the rhetoric of the Joe Biden government was the reason for the launch of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine. He pointed out that the conflict might not have taken place if he had been president.

On the same day, Trump announced the need for the United States to demand immediate negotiations on a peaceful end to the conflict in Ukraine, otherwise it could escalate into a third world war. According to the former American leader, today people do not understand the power of atomic energy when talking about nuclear weapons.

In early August, he also said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky should have come to an agreement with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and abandon the idea of ​​​​joining NATO. In addition, according to Trump, Kyiv should have abandoned its territorial claims to Crimea.