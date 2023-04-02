Asa Hutchinson, 2015 photo: Former governor of Arkansas will run in the 2024 Republican primary. | Photo: Ernesto Mastrascusa/EFE

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Sunday that he will run for the Republican nomination for the 2024 United States presidential election. , in an interview with ABC News.

Hutchinson explained that the official announcement of his candidacy will be made later this month in Bentonville, Arkansas, but said that he has already made his final decision because he believes that the American people want a different kind of leadership. “I’ve traveled the country over the past six months and heard what people want from our nation’s leadership. I am convinced that the American people want leaders who seek the best of America, not their worst instincts”, analyzed Hutchinson.

The politician, who was governor of Arkansas for eight years and left office this year, said that Donald Trump “should not be the next leader” of the United States – the former president continues to lead the race to represent the Republican Party in the election. 2024. Despite having supported Trump’s policies, Hutchinson became more critical after the former president claimed that there was fraud in the 2020 elections, in which the Republican lost to the current president, Democrat Joe Biden. Hutchinson has repeatedly asserted that Trump’s attempts to reverse this election result have hurt the nation. Furthermore, he believes that Biden will have a better chance of winning again in 2024 if Trump is selected as the Republican Party candidate for that election.

The 72-year-old former governor was one of the few Republicans to publicly say that Trump should abandon his presidential aspirations after being indicted by a grand jury in New York, calling this case a “disgrace” for the United States.

So far, in addition to Trump and Hutchinson, the Republican candidates are Nikki Haley, former US ambassador to the UN; and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former Vice President Mike Pence are also expected to make their presidential aspirations official in the coming months.