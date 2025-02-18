The German Football Association (DFB) mourns the loss of Volker Roth. According to the association, the former referee chief died on Monday at the age of 83. “He was an excellent referee and great referee official. The DFB will never forget what it has done for football in Germany, “said DFB Vice President Ronny Zimmermann:” His death makes us very sad. “

Roth led 128 Bundesliga games in his active career. The 1986 World Cup in Mexico, where he was used as a FIFA referee, was the climax and completion of his career. In 1984 he led the DFB Cup final between FC Bayern and Borussia Mönchengladbach, the final second leg of the UEFA Cup between RSC Anderlecht and Tottenham Hotspur as well as the European Championship opening game between host France and Denmark.

From 1995 to 2010 Roth was chairman of the DFB referee committee, and he was also a member of the UEFA referee commission. “Volker has made a lot for the German referee-especially through his international commitment,” said Knut Kircher, Managing Director of Sport and Communication at DFB Schiri GmbH: “His death is a blow to us, we are very sad and feel with his relatives to whom our condolences apply. “