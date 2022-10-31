Mexico. This weekend he died at the age of 63 in an accident Jerry Lee Lewisrock and roll legend and known as DH Peligro, who was a drummer for bands like the Dead Kennedys or the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

DH Danger was 87 years old and stopped living in Los Angeles California, USA, after suffering a fall that caused trauma and died instantly, it is reported in several news portals.

In the biography of DH Peligro it is highlighted that he joined the band Dead Kennedys in 1981, with them he would record three albums until the formation broke up in 1986, then became part of the Californian group Red Hot Chili Pepperswhere he replaced Jack Irons.

During 1988 the musician was fired from Red Hot Chili Peppers, he continued making music and in 2009 he returned to the band Dead Kennedys, where he remained until the day of his death.

Former companions of the band Dead Kennedys confirm on their social networks the death of DH Hazard:

“Dead Kennedys drummer DH Hazard (Darren Henley) passed away at his home in Los Angeles yesterday, October 28. He died of head trauma caused by an accidental fall.”

Throughout his long career, DH Peligro played with bands like The Hellations, Jungle Studs, Nailbomb, The Feederz, Lock-Up, The Two Free Stooges, Reverend Jones and SSI.

