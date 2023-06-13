Alvaro Perez, a former reality boy who is currently a journalist and works as a reporter, made a serious complaint against two brothers who enjoy great popularity in the local show business. He was interviewed by the journalist Anthony Casimiro for his TikTok channel and hinted that Juan and Miguel Barbaranknown as the Paddle Twins, would have made him an indecent proposal.

What did the former reality boy say about the Paddle Twins?

Have you ever been offered, either by a production company or a producer, to do something else, to give you the opportunity to work in another media outlet?” asked Anthony Casimiro.

It was at that moment that Álvaro Pérez surprised by telling the following: “When I left ‘Combate’ and was looking for a job, some brothers who have a beauty salon… to a good understanding, few words… They were going on the ‘All or Nothing’ game show and they were very polite to me. I asked them if I could manage their social networks.

Did the Paletazo twins make an indecent proposal to a former reality boy?

As mentioned by the former member of “Combate” Álvaro Pérez, he went to the apartment of the well-known brothers.

“One of them practically ended up telling me that if I slept with him, he would give me everything I wanted.. I felt very offended, I practically sent him to the m ***** ”, she narrated with obvious annoyance.

What did the twin Miguel Barbarán say after said accusation?

In an interview for a crazy media, Miguel Barbarán was asked about the statements of the former reality boy and now journalist Álvaro Pérez.

“I already saw those statements out of place. I am not going to give a rebound to a person who was given the confidence to visit my house and now I do not know with what intention he goes out to publish tremendous barbarity, and even more so to mention my mother, ”he said for Peru 21.

