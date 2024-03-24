In recent days, the name of Geremi Njitap, former player of Real Madrid, He made global news after a scandal that was spread in his native Cameroon and that damaged the harmony of his marriage with his ex-wife. Laura Fotso.

The Cameroonian, who played in the real Madrid In the seasons from 1999 to 2002, he would have been deceived by his former romantic partner for several years and discovered that his twins are the biological children of another man.

According to the media Actu Cameroun, Geremi She filed for divorce a few weeks ago after learning through a DNA test that the minors who were born in 2008 are not the fruit of her love with Laurahe is not the biological father of the children he raised with his ex-wife.

The British newspaper The Sun explained that the news damaged the former Madrid player's relationship with the woman after discovering that the twins were the children of her ex-boyfriend. Laurawith whom she had an affair in the middle of her relationship with the former soccer player.

“The discovery that the children were from his previous partner destroyed the couple's harmony,” the British newspaper wrote. Furthermore, the former Chelsea and Newcastle man would have suffered an 'emotional shock' after learning the DNA results.

In a report by journalist Beaufils Zambo, It is read that the twins were born on June 5, 2008, four years before the couple decided to get married at the altar in 2012, that was one of the reasons that led them to a marriage that came to an end this year.

“At the beginning of this union, the wife was kind, she did not stop lying, presenting the twin children as hers, which motivated the marriage. The discovery by the husband that said children were those of her previous husband because they were born during this marriage, will alter the harmony of the couple,” she says in a section of the divorce certificate released by the journalist.

And he added: “She never stopped humiliating and despising him, covering up insults that were as degrading as they were infamous, without hesitating to call him a 'poor lifer' and any other adjective.”

After the DNA tests, Laure had to reveal the truth that she hid for years and confessed that she had an affair with her ex-boyfriend, who would be the real father of the minors.

“More seriously, the paternity test carried out confirmed it, forcing his wife to confess. It also convinced him to let the children go regularly with their legitimate and biological father,” the minutes indicated.

The 45-year-old Cameroonian would have suffered for years from abuse by his ex-wife, who forced him to sleep in another room of the house where they lived with their twins and the daughter she has from another marriage.

“She has become, however, a conceited and belligerent wife, who locks the marital bedroom and forces her husband to sleep in other rooms in the couple's home,” Zambo's report concluded.

SPORTS